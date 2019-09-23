|
Jake Taylor
Louisville - Jake Taylor, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Jake was a retired laborer who worked for Kentucky Trailer Corp. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and garden. Jake served in the United States Army during Vietnam, and was a member of the VFW Post 6182. He was a member of the Cloverleaf Baptist Church. Jake enjoyed spending time watching Kentucky Basketball and Horse Racing. He was born on December 21, 1944 in Ingram , Kentucky to John and Ezzie (Partin) Taylor. He is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter, Jo Ann Taylor, Sisters, Dorothy Howard, and Priscilla Greene. Jake is survived by his loving Wife of 50 years, Joyce Taylor, Daughters, Cynthia Taylor (Lee), and Kimberly (Kenneth) Davison, Grandchildren, Albanie Davison, Zachary Davis (Tracy), Britney Davison, Great-Grandchildren, Hayleigh Davis, and Jaxon Davis, Brothers, Cecil (Christine) Taylor, James Taylor, Gib (Linda) Taylor, and Oscoe Taylor, Sisters, Carolyn Fuson, Dawanna (Wayne) Bull, and Clara Fuson. Jake also leaves behind to cherish his memory a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Friends, and Neighbors. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Visitation will resume on Friday from 9 am until the time of services on Friday, September 27, 2019. His Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel with burial and Military Honors to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019