Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Highland Memory Gardens
Jakie Arthur Wiley


1930 - 2019
Jakie Arthur Wiley Obituary
Jakie Arthur Wiley

Mt. Washington - Jakie Arthur Wiley, 89, of Mt. Washington, Ky. passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 after a prolonged illness. He was a native of Glasgow, KY, a retired heavy equipment operator, and a Korean War Army veteran. After retirement, Jakie taught heavy equipment operators for Jefferson County and enjoyed riding his bike and taking long walks. He was also a member of Mt. Washington AARP and Mt. Washington Senior Citizens. Jakie enjoyed farming, restoring cars and tractors, and built several of his own homes. Jakie Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Jean Wiley; and his son, Artie Wiley. Jakie is survived by two daughters, Debbie Zitnik (Charlie) and Tammie Hartman; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Wiley; his sister, Neva Whitlow of Bowling Green, KY; along with seven grandchildren & nine great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Memorial gifts may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
