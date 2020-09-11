James A. Bell
Louisville - James A. Bell, 87, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Friday, September 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born June 5, 1933 to Catherine and Chester A. Bell Sr.
Jim attended Flaget High School and graduated from Bellarmine College in 1955. He also attended St. Meinrad Seminary for 2 and a half years. Jim is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served 2 years from 1956-1958. He built a successful career as a manufacturers sales representative, joining his brother Chet, serving a number of major organizations in the appliance industry.
Jim and his wife Joan were long time active members of St. Edward Church and School where he served on many committees, including the Parish Council, Church Picnic, Usher, and Lector, and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered in the church office up until the time of his death.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Joan Catherine Buckler Bell; parents; siblings, Bill, Jack, Chet, and Robert Bell and Nobie Gies and Mary Jane Herrmann.
Jim is survived by his children, Lori Fultz (Dan), Lisa Houghlin (Brian), Beth Polston DeGeare (Vince), Chris Bell (Terri), and Stephanie Davidson; 12 wonderful grandchildren who loved him dearly, Austin (Nathalie) and Nick Fultz, Sam, Brooks, and Lucy Owen, Zachary and Jackson Polston, Matt, Mark, and Mia Bell, and Ellis and Connor Davidson; great-grandson, Avery Fultz; and a great-granddaughter on the way, Abigail Joan Fultz.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, is entrusted with the services. A Memorial Mass for Jim will be held at St. Edward Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim and Joan C. Bell Scholarship at St. Edward School or Hosparus of Louisville. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com
.