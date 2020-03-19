Services
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Avenue
James A. Chandler Obituary
James A. Chandler

Louisville - 89, passed away on March 12, 2020. Services will be Saturday, March 21, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Avenue. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. Visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines related to public gatherings. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
