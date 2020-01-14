|
James A. Floyd Sr.
Louisville - James Aubrey Floyd Sr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Audubon Hospital. Born in Pike County, Al., he was the owner operator of Ky. Pump & Tank Co., a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife Lula, and grandson Joshua. Survivors include his son James A. Floyd Jr. (Lisa), daughters Shirley D. Coyle ,Nancy R. Richmond (Joe) and Patsy D. Minks (Bobby). 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. His funeral service will be 10 am Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Friday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020