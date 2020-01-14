Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for James Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Floyd Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Floyd Sr. Obituary
James A. Floyd Sr.

Louisville - James Aubrey Floyd Sr. passed away Monday January 13, 2020 at Audubon Hospital. Born in Pike County, Al., he was the owner operator of Ky. Pump & Tank Co., a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his wife Lula, and grandson Joshua. Survivors include his son James A. Floyd Jr. (Lisa), daughters Shirley D. Coyle ,Nancy R. Richmond (Joe) and Patsy D. Minks (Bobby). 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. His funeral service will be 10 am Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Friday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -