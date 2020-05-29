James A. "Jim" Helton Jr.
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A. "Jim" Helton, Jr.

Louisville - 73, of Louisville, KY passed away on May 27, 2020.

He was born on November 13, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late, James A. Helton, Sr. and Hilda Ramsey Helton.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Becky Miller Helton; one brother, Mike Helton (Pam); nephew, Jon Helton (Megan Webster); and niece, Jess Helton; long time extended family, Moreland Miller (Karin), Mary Lou Garrett (Larry), Ruth Anne Bryant (Don), Martha Wyatt, Mona Pitts and Rhonda Hahn; nieces and nephews, Samantha, Matthew, Sandy, Jon, David, Justin, Diane, Jessica, Adam, Cole, Taylor, Garrett, Jacob, Zachary, Parker, Caleb, Logan, Luke, Josie and Andrew.

A private memorial service will be held for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved