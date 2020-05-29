James A. "Jim" Helton, Jr.Louisville - 73, of Louisville, KY passed away on May 27, 2020.He was born on November 13, 1946 in Louisville, KY to the late, James A. Helton, Sr. and Hilda Ramsey Helton.Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Becky Miller Helton; one brother, Mike Helton (Pam); nephew, Jon Helton (Megan Webster); and niece, Jess Helton; long time extended family, Moreland Miller (Karin), Mary Lou Garrett (Larry), Ruth Anne Bryant (Don), Martha Wyatt, Mona Pitts and Rhonda Hahn; nieces and nephews, Samantha, Matthew, Sandy, Jon, David, Justin, Diane, Jessica, Adam, Cole, Taylor, Garrett, Jacob, Zachary, Parker, Caleb, Logan, Luke, Josie and Andrew.A private memorial service will be held for the family.