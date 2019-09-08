|
James A. Leist
Floyds Knobs, Indiana - James Anthony Leist, age 85, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 5, 2019 after visiting with his sister Rose Mary Leist.
Jim, as he was known to his extended family, enjoyed many years with his beloved wife Alice, who predeceased him. He was a faithful and devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church and longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. While part of the Cardinal Ritter Council #1221 in New Albany, Jim spent many days working fish fries and playing cards. He loved a good meal, rich dessert and well won game of Euchre.
Jim will be remembered for his kind heart and generous attitude toward all. He was a loving brother and exceptional Euchre partner. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his sister and best friend Rose Mary Leist. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Judy Leist Broyles and brother-in-law Don Busing. He is additionally survived by nieces, nephews, and numerous generations of cousins who loved him and cared for him.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Robert Leist and Amelia Banet Leist. He was also predeceased by his sister Betty Busing and two brothers Danny and Billy.
Viewing will be 9 am until 10 am Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am at the church with burial to follow in Central Cemetery in Harrison County.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019