Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
James Lindley
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
James A. Lindley Obituary
James A. Lindley

Clifton - 64, of Clifton, passed away May 13, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father Alvin and brother Thomas Lindley. Survivors included his loving wife of 38 years Paula K. Lindley, mother Leah Allen (Raymond), sister Rebecca Craig, step-sister Lisa Brown (Lonnie) and her daughter Shelby Haas, niece Cortney Smith (Brad) and their sons Alex, Anderson, and Zachary, his father in law Vern Hawkins, and very special life long friends; Greg Clark, David Surgenor, Jim Barnes, Charles Coddington, and Tim Smith.

Special thanks to the nurses at Norton's Women and Children's Cancer Institue, especially Bev, Mary, and Amie "Hook'em Horns".

A visitation to celebrate Jim's life will be held Saturday from 2-6 pm at Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave.

Please no flowers, contributions are requested to Hosparus Health.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019
