James A. "Jim" Lynch
Louisville - James A. "Jim" Lynch, 84, of Louisville, and a long-time resident of Pensacola, Florida was called from our midst Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Jim was a Crawford County, Indiana native and a 1953 Graduate of Leavenworth High School. He pursued further education and training at universities, business college and specialty schools. He had a broad career that spanned many occupational positions and was a television advertising account executive retiree. His military active service assignment was in special intelligence with the US Army security agency.
Jim was a member of Watterson Trail Church of Christ. He was a thirty-second degree Mason and a long-time member of Escambia Lodge #15, F&AM in Pensacola. He was a member of the Louisville Scottish Rite, a Kosair Shriner and a Kentucky Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Retha Rose Lynch; parents, John F. and Mable Lynch; and his sister, Pearl Mae Lynch.
He is survived by his brother, Charles R. Lynch; stepdaughter, Sherry Nold (Bill); grandchildren, Michael Nold and Craig Nold. Special thanks to his caregiver, Carol Mullen.
Visitation will be 3pm-6pm Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A private service will be held at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliffe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019