James A. Phillips

James A. Phillips Obituary
James A. Phillips

Louisville - 78, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

He worked for Falls City Brewing Company and retired from United Industries and served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alma Phillips; and brother, Joseph Phillips.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosemary (DeZarn) Phillips; children, Michelle Phillips Semrick (Matt) and Kevin A. Phillips; grandchildren, Kaylee, Noah, Ruby, and Gus; and sisters, Betty Kinslow and Shirley Stewart.

Services will be private.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to or Hosparus.

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
