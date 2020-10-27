James A. PratherLouisville - James A. Prather, 74, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020 with his family by his side.He was born January 13, 1946 in Louisville, KY, one of six children to Everett Prather and Lula Delphine Martin Prather.James was an operator for LG& E until his retirement. He was a 1964 graduate of Shawnee High School and an Air Force Veteran. James was Catholic by faith attending St. Albert the Great. He was an avid LA Dodgers and UK fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with both his and his wife's family.James was a loving husband, father and brother. He was a hardworking, selfless individual, who never met a stranger. He touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all.In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister, Martha Hudson.James is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary "Diane"; three children, Jason, Blake and Katie Prather (Mike Pritt); siblings, Rita Arnold, Thelma Scott, Everett "Buddy" Prather (Bonnie) and Joseph Prather (Jennie) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the funeral home.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro, Brain Tumor Center, 4955 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241.