James A White
Louisville - James A. White 83, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020, Jim was a retired Air Force veteran with 20 years of service. Jim also retired from Transit Authority of River City (TARC) where he worked for 22 years.
Jim is survived by his wife Linda, stepdaughters; Candace Salsman of Anchorage Alaska, Sandra Veatch of Shepherdsville KY and Ina Fierle, his sons Victor A. White of Bristol VA, Vollie White of Louisville KY daughter Bonnie Varney of Louisville KY, brother William V White, sister Sylvia J Mitchell also a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim's funeral will be held Monday November 23, 2020, at 1:00 P.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow at Elizabethtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 A.M to his service time at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave condolences for the White family at www.advantagefunerals.com
.