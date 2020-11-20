1/1
James A. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James A White

Louisville - James A. White 83, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday November 17, 2020, Jim was a retired Air Force veteran with 20 years of service. Jim also retired from Transit Authority of River City (TARC) where he worked for 22 years.

Jim is survived by his wife Linda, stepdaughters; Candace Salsman of Anchorage Alaska, Sandra Veatch of Shepherdsville KY and Ina Fierle, his sons Victor A. White of Bristol VA, Vollie White of Louisville KY daughter Bonnie Varney of Louisville KY, brother William V White, sister Sylvia J Mitchell also a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jim's funeral will be held Monday November 23, 2020, at 1:00 P.M at Advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow at Elizabethtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 A.M to his service time at the funeral home. Family and friends may leave condolences for the White family at www.advantagefunerals.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved