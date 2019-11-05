|
|
|
James A. Willis Jr.
James A. Willis Jr., 70, Born - March 9, 1949, passed away on Thursday October 31st, 2019, James "Butch" Willis is a Central High School alumni c/o 1968. Served in the Army during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart. He worked 25 years at Commercial Lithographing. He was an active member of 1st Virginia Ave. Missionary Baptist Church.
He was born March 9th 1949 in Tampa, FL. to James and Cassie Mae Willis. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Joann Willis, Beverly Ann Willis, & son-in-law, Eric Burden Sr. Mr. James is survived by his loving wife Patricia Willis of 41 years,Daughters Tonda Burnett, Patrice Willis, Elisha Willis & LaQuita Burden and Sons Sean Burnett, Antonio Burnett, James Laws, and James Willis III (Tee Tee), Sisters Barbara Willis-Lewis, Brenda Wright, Gloria Spike, Brothers Raymond Marriott, Johnny Hodgeson Brother-in-Law Robert Miles Jr. (Rebecca), 15 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
A gathering of James's family and friends will be from 12p-2p on Friday November 8th 2019 at Newcomers Cremation, Funerals and Receptions- Southwest Louisville Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy), with a celebration of his life to follow at 2p.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019