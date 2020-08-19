1/1
James Aaron Bibb Jr.
James Aaron Bibb, Jr.

Louisville - 72, passed away on August 16, 2020. He is survived by his children Donnetta Owens (Arthur), Angela Johnson (Michael), and Delishia Stone; brothers, Jerome, Frankie Lee, and DeWayne Bibb, and Hassan Sharif (Veronica); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Services will be Friday, August 21, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Greater Israel Baptist Church, 1509 Magazine Street. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
11:00 AM
AUG
21
Funeral
01:00 PM
Greater Israel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
