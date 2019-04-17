James Albert Hutto



Louisville - James Albert Hutto, 92, of Louisville, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Sunday, April 14th, 2019.



Jim had a deep and enduring love for his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Green Hutto. His love for his children Chloe, Andrew, and Peter, and their families (including his six grandchildren) was always sacrificial and unconditional. Knowing Jim was to know a man who chose his words carefully and used them sparingly. His words reflected his incisive intellect, clever wit, and engaging charm. Jim always seemed to know what was "right and important" and did not get sidetracked by non-essential issues. Jim was always a welcoming host and a gracious gentleman. His fairness, humility, open-mindedness, and empathy toward others were hallmarks of his steadfast character. Many of these qualities live on in his children and grandchildren.



Jim was born in Birmingham, AL, and after leaving the Navy in 1945 he went to Vanderbilt University on a football scholarship (where he played on the best Vandy team of all time). Jim earned his degree in Civil Engineering and has been a long suffering, but ever-optimistic Vandy Commodore fan ever since. Post college, Jim moved to Louisville, married Carolyn and raised his family. Jim's desire for independence and his artistic sense of style and design led him to run his own home construction and remodeling business.



A celebration of Jim's life will take place on Friday, April 19 from 5 to 8 PM at Peterson Dumesnil House, 301 S Peterson Ave, Louisville, KY.



Donations may be given in Jim's memory to Highland Presbyterian Memorial Fund- Hutto Family Youth Activity Fund, c/o Highland Presbyterian Church, 1011 Cherokee Rd. Louisville, KY 40204. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary