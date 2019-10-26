|
|
James Albert Mitchell, Sr.
Sellersburg - James Albert Mitchell, Sr., 83, passed from this life on Friday October 25, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1936 in Granttown, WV to the late Claude and Nellie (Stiles) Mitchell. Mr. Mitchell was the former owner of the Curtis Market in Portland and was a retired 1st Seargent in the U.S. Army having served two tours in Vietnam where he received numerous medals including the, National Defense service medal, Army commendation medal, Vietnam service medal with one bronze service star and one silver star, Republic of Vietnam campaign medal, Armed Forces expeditionary medal, Good conduct medal (6th Award), Meritorious service medal; and a Purple Heart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edgar (Kay), Jack (Martha), and Francis Mitchell (Patty); a sister Carrie Piteleski (Joe); and a brother in-law, Fred Bell. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 55 years, the former Eileen (Goldstein) Mitchell; sons, James A. Jr., (Shannon), Paul, and Gary Mitchell (Margaret); sister, Ruth Bell; many nieces and nephews; 9 grandchildren, Ashley, T.J., Chelsea, Cameron, Christopher, Spencer, Caroline, Carah, and Jill; and one great great granddaughter, Raelee. Funeral service for Mr. Mitchell will be held at 9 am Wednesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. Interment with military honors will follow at KY Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff. The family will receive friends from 2-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to the Weiland Girls Fund at Presentation Academy. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019