James Alfred Meyers M.D.
1930 - 2020
James Alfred Meyers, MD

James Alfred Meyers, MD, 90, of Louisville entered into eternal life June 24, 2020.

He was born in New Orleans, La. May 19, 1930 to the late Louis Meyers and Aimee Youse. He came to Louisville, KY. in 1964 to practice Diagnostic Radiology, and retired in 1989.

He is predeceased by his wife, Susan Stephenson McCray Meyers and three siblings, Rev. Louis E. Meyers, Yvonne Meyers Castrogiovanni and Ruth Meyers Dufresne.

He is survived by his sons, James Eric Meyers and Michael Christopher Meyers and their mother Carolyn Marthet Meyers Stinnett. Also his foster son, Daniel Paul Bairo and stepson, Patrick Edward McCray; 2 grandchildren, Mary Alison Meyers and Evan James Meyers; 3 foster grandchildren, Hannah Bairo, Zachary Bairo and Emma Bairo; 2 siblings, Aimee Meyers Perkins and Joseph Doyle Meyers.

Funeral 10:30 am Saturday June 27, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery next to his wife Susan.

Visitation 5-8 pm Friday, June 26, 2020 and Saturday 9 am until time of service at Pearson's






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
