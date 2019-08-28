|
|
James Allen Valentine
Louisville - 93, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith and he was a member of St. Stephen Church.
He is survived by his three daughters, Marva Valentine, Sharon Price (Jerome), Barbara Bowens (Bobby); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation; 10-12 pm and funeral at 12 pm Thursday at his church, 1018 So. 15th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019