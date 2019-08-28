Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th Street
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th Street
James Allen Valentine Obituary
James Allen Valentine

Louisville - 93, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edith and he was a member of St. Stephen Church.

He is survived by his three daughters, Marva Valentine, Sharon Price (Jerome), Barbara Bowens (Bobby); 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation; 10-12 pm and funeral at 12 pm Thursday at his church, 1018 So. 15th Street; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
