James Andrew Johnson, Jr.
Louisville - 82, of Jeffersontown, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.
He was the founder of Johnson Electric Service, long-time Fellowship Class Sunday school teacher at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, and served as a volunteer fire fighter. He was an avid metal and wood worker. A devoted UofL fan, he enjoyed his retirement while working at Jeffersontown Hardware, and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara Carol Newton Johnson; children, James A. Johnson, Jr. (Tammy), Daniel R. Johnson (Babs), Neil B. Johnson (Holly); grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Ben Johnson, Sean Johnson, Bailey Johnson, Riely Johnson, Kyle Hall, Jennifer Hall, Christopher Wingo, Sam Pfisterer and Griffin Pfisterer; great-grandchildren, Madilynn Johnson, Shelby Pfisterer, Awni Alkhatib, Dominic Hill and Aliyanna Hill; and brother, Bill Johnson.
Funeral Service will be held at 11am Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jeffersontown United Methodist Church, 10219 Taylorsville Road, with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 3:00pm-8:00pm Thursday at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, and at the church Friday from 10:00am Friday until time of service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019