James "Jim" Andrew McGuire
Boston - James "Jim" Andrew McGuire, 77, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was a native of Lebanon Junction, KY, and a life-long member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Lebanon Junction, KY. He was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD 1967.
He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, coach, contractor, mentor, and adopted father to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Hazel Elizabeth Wise McGuire, wife Sharon Beckman McGuire, and sister Carol Ann McGuire.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Phillips McGuire; three daughters Laura (Scott) Holt of Chaplin, KY, Rebekah (Donald) Dye, Gretchen (Jason) Boone, both of Boston, KY, and one son John (Samantha) McGuire of Lebanon Junction, KY; grandchildren Paige Holt (Cole) Cissell, Zachary Holt, Stone and Sawyer Boone, Ashton McGuire, Vivian Dye and Mattie James McGuire, great-grandchildren Clayton and Annalee Cissell; sisters Jane (James) Crawford, Boston, KY, Theresa Boone and Susan (Cecil) Mattingly, both of St. Simons Island, GA; and three brothers, Joe (Connie) McGuire, Pat (Cheri) McGuire, of Boston, KY, and Tom (Nancy) McGuire, Louisville, KY.
Memorial mass to be held at a date to be determined.
If the measure of a man is to be judged by the legacy he left behind, Jim passed rich beyond any earthly wealth. All knew him as a dedicated family man who loved unconditionally.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions be sent to St. Benedict Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.