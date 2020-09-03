1/1
James Andrew "Jim" McGuire
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Andrew McGuire

Boston, KY - James "Jim" Andrew McGuire, 77, of Boston, KY, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of Lebanon Junction, KY, and a life-long member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Lebanon Junction, KY. He was a graduate of Mt. St. Mary's College, Emmitsburg, MD 1967.

He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher, coach, contractor, mentor, and adopted father to many. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin and Hazel Elizabeth Wise McGuire, wife Sharon Beckman McGuire, and sister Carol Ann McGuire. Survivors include three daughters Laura (Scott) Holt of Chaplin, KY, Rebekah (Donald) Dye, Gretchen (Jason) Boone, both of Boston, KY, and one son John (Samantha) McGuire of Lebanon Junction, KY; grandchildren Paige Holt (Cole) Cissell, Zachary Holt, Stone and Sawyer Boone, Ashton McGuire, Vivian Dye and Mattie James McGuire, great-grandchildren Clayton and Annalee Cissell; sisters Jane (James) Crawford, Boston, KY, Theresa Boone and Susan (Cecil) Mattingly, both of St. Simons Island, GA; and three brothers, Joe (Connie) McGuire, Pat (Cheri) McGuire, of Boston, KY, and Tom (Nancy) McGuire, Louisville, KY.

Memorial mass to be held at a date to be determined.

If the measure of a man is to be judged by the legacy he left behind, Jim passed rich beyond any earthly wealth. All knew him as a dedicated family man who loved unconditionally.

The family would appreciate memorial contributions be sent to St. Benedict

Catholic Church or Hospice of Nelson County.

A memorial mass will be held a later date.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved