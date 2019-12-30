|
|
James Anthony "Peeps" "Jumbo" Malone
Louisville - James Anthony "Peeps" "Jumbo" Malone, 87, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 peacefully at home with his family by his side.
He retired from MSD. Before there, he worked for L&N Railroad and John Martin Distributing. He was a graduate of Flaget High School and Bellarmine College and served in the United States Navy.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Charlene (McDonald); parents, Major James and Dorothy, brothers, Johnny and Jerry "Chosh", and sister Patsy Lange. He is survived by his three children, Kevin (Marilyn), Kyle and Kelly Malone; 6 Grandchildren, Jeremy (Amber) Holland, Meagan (Shaun) Fahey, Ashley Malone, Shannon (Carlos) Real, Shawn Malone and Kelsey Holland; 5 Great-grandchildren, Ethan and Trenton Holland and Isabella, Peyton and Spencer Fahey.
Anyone who knew him could find him at Churchill Downs. He loved betting on the horses. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a professional bowler, enjoyed playing softball and loved to play cards and ping pong.
A celebration of his life will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm with the ceremony immediately following in the chapel of the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, 40205. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Erica Williams who provided his medical care and helped him stay comfortable.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020