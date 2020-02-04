Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hartlage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Arthur Hartlage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Arthur Hartlage Obituary
James Arthur Hartlage

Kokomo - 68, of Kokomo, IN passed away Monday January 27th, 2020 while vacationing in Arizona.

A long-time resident of Louisville, KY, Jim was a retired machinist and loved everything outdoors. He could often be found visiting his friend, Harry, at Tallow Creek Farm. He was a recreational pilot and traveled the country competing in shooting competitions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. and Mary E., niece Shelby, and nephews Mark and Justin.

Jim is survived by his wife Lyn B., two children, Malena R. (Brian) Redmon and Bryan A. (Ashley), grandson Alexander Redmon, three brothers, Mark G. (Nancy), Albert J. (Ali), and Jerome A. (Beth), nephews Christian, Noah, Adam and Jackson, nieces Taylor and Whitney, and numerous family and friends.

If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Jim's name to the nature conservation agency of their choice. Condolences may be sent to jimhartlage.remembered.com. Information regarding a celebration of life will be provided on the website when available.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -