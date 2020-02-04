|
James Arthur Hartlage
Kokomo - 68, of Kokomo, IN passed away Monday January 27th, 2020 while vacationing in Arizona.
A long-time resident of Louisville, KY, Jim was a retired machinist and loved everything outdoors. He could often be found visiting his friend, Harry, at Tallow Creek Farm. He was a recreational pilot and traveled the country competing in shooting competitions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur E. and Mary E., niece Shelby, and nephews Mark and Justin.
Jim is survived by his wife Lyn B., two children, Malena R. (Brian) Redmon and Bryan A. (Ashley), grandson Alexander Redmon, three brothers, Mark G. (Nancy), Albert J. (Ali), and Jerome A. (Beth), nephews Christian, Noah, Adam and Jackson, nieces Taylor and Whitney, and numerous family and friends.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions in Jim's name to the nature conservation agency of their choice. Condolences may be sent to jimhartlage.remembered.com. Information regarding a celebration of life will be provided on the website when available.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020