|
|
James "Jim" B. Lentz
Louisville - 93, passed away November 10, 2019 in Louisville, KY. He was born May 25, 1926 to beloved parents Otto William and Minnie Madeline Lentz.
He was preceded in death by his Wife, Eloise C. Lentz, Daughter, Lisa (Lentz) Skarp, Stepson, Richard J. Speith, Siblings, William, Joseph and Robert Lentz, Mary Agnes Bodenbender and Mary Catherine Hurst. He is survived by his Daughter, Missy A. (Lentz) Hubbard, Stepsons, Robert P. and Charles A. Speith, Sister, Joan "Neddie" Tunstall (CA) and several Nieces and Nephews.
Jim was a proud US NAVY Veteran of WWII and served in the USAF during the Korean War. He later became a Regional Franchise Sales Manager for Western Auto Supply Company.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Lane.
Memorial gifts can be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019