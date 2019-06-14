|
James "Jim" Beanblossom
Laconia - James "Jim" Beanblossom, 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Jim retired from Motor Convoy in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Daisy Timberlake Beanblossom; his sisters, Mary Richards and Laura Withers, and his brother, Robert Beanblossom.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Longacre Beanblossom, his children, Shelia Jackson (Doug), Steve Beanblossom (Yvonne), Sherry Shaffer (Jeff), and David Beanblossom (Lisa): his sisters, Jean Christian, JoAnn Fox & Barbara Kaye Sherman (Ralph); 8 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Burial will be in Old Goshen Cemetery near Laconia.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Saturday and after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to Norton Children's Hospital or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 14, 2019