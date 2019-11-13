|
James "Slats" Bellar
Louisville - James "Slats" Bellar, 93 passed away Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019.
He was a retired cooper for Seagrams Distillery.
James was preceded in death by his wife Barbara.
Survivors include two daughters Megan Korfhage (Mark) and Pamela Lambert,
2 granddaughters Heather Rodriguez (Carlos) and Rebekah Lambert and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11 AM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019