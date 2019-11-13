Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
James "Slats" Bellar

James "Slats" Bellar Obituary
James "Slats" Bellar

Louisville - James "Slats" Bellar, 93 passed away Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019.

He was a retired cooper for Seagrams Distillery.

James was preceded in death by his wife Barbara.

Survivors include two daughters Megan Korfhage (Mark) and Pamela Lambert,

2 granddaughters Heather Rodriguez (Carlos) and Rebekah Lambert and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 11 AM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Sunday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
