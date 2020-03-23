|
|
James Benedict Graves, Sr. "Ben"
New Albany - James Benedict Graves, Sr. "Ben" of New Albany, Indiana, formerly from Louisville, KY, passed away on Sunday March 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He retired from Phillip Morris where he was a maintenance supervisor. Prior to that he was employed by General Electric at Appliance Park where he was a model maker for many years. Ben completed an appenticeship in cabinet making and was a Veteran of the United States Army, He was a member of the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels, the Moose, and the Elks, He was past Booster Club President at St. Rita Catholic Church.
Ben was an avid outdoorsman and talented handyman, able to make or fix just about anything. He enjoyed helping his family and many friends with various projects over the years, especially at their beloved camp at Old Town Leavenworth, Indiana and Live Oak RV Resort in Arcadia, Florida. Ben loved being on the water, whether it was Dale Hollow Lake, the Ohio River, or the Peace River in Florida.
Ben was preceded in death by his father Joseph D. Graves, mother Mary Regina Graves, and brother Donald Graves. Survivors include his spouse of 25 years Linda Graves, former spouse Ann Graves, brother David Graves, sister Marilyn Freeman (Bill), son Ben Graves, Jr. (Therese), daughter Julie Kelley (Mark), daughter Jennifer Eberle, and step-daughter Krista Campisano (James), step-son Steven Kraemer (Lori) along with 10 grandchildren Anthony Kelley (Jenna), Austin Kelley (Liz), Paige Eberle, Danielle Graves, Taylor Eberle, Rebecca Graves, Sarah Graves, Ryan Campisano, Cara Campisano, Lukas Kraemer, and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation and service is for immediate family only due to COVID-19 concerns. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live on Kraft Funeral Services Facebook page at 2pm on Wednesday, March 25th. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosparus of Southern Indiana, 502 Hausfeldt Ln. New Albany, IN 47150.
Online condolences can made at www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020