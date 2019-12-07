|
James "Julio" Bessar, Sr.
Louisville - James F. "Julio" Bessar Sr., age 75 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away December 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born September 20, 1944 in Long Island, New York.
Jim graduated from Tolman High School in his hometown of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He is an Army veteran, serving his country proudly in the Vietnam War. Jim also retired from General Electric, was a member of Chapter 89, and selflessly volunteered for Hosparus of Louisville for 8 years.
Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Zenfrillo. Here to continue to honor Jim's legacy is his loving wife, the former Elizabeth Ann Honadel; children James Jr. (Beverly), Michelle Nelson (Steve), Jennifer Gebhart (Jason Cooper), Sarah Honadel (John Hellyer), James Barrett (Allison); grandchildren Michael Nelson, Robert Suarez, William Cooper, Amanda Cox, Christopher Cox; cousins Sandra & Joseph Mellen; life-long friends George and Jackie Gaboriault; and special friends James & Barbara Smith, & George and Donna Hodge.
The family would like to give a special thank you to their hosparus nurse, Janes Jynes, for the care and compassion shown to Jim and his family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11-2pm and 4-8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in honor of Jim will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019