Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bessar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Julio" Bessar Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Julio" Bessar Sr. Obituary
James "Julio" Bessar, Sr.

Louisville - James F. "Julio" Bessar Sr., age 75 of Louisville, Kentucky passed away December 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends. He was born September 20, 1944 in Long Island, New York.

Jim graduated from Tolman High School in his hometown of Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He is an Army veteran, serving his country proudly in the Vietnam War. Jim also retired from General Electric, was a member of Chapter 89, and selflessly volunteered for Hosparus of Louisville for 8 years.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Anna Zenfrillo. Here to continue to honor Jim's legacy is his loving wife, the former Elizabeth Ann Honadel; children James Jr. (Beverly), Michelle Nelson (Steve), Jennifer Gebhart (Jason Cooper), Sarah Honadel (John Hellyer), James Barrett (Allison); grandchildren Michael Nelson, Robert Suarez, William Cooper, Amanda Cox, Christopher Cox; cousins Sandra & Joseph Mellen; life-long friends George and Jackie Gaboriault; and special friends James & Barbara Smith, & George and Donna Hodge.

The family would like to give a special thank you to their hosparus nurse, Janes Jynes, for the care and compassion shown to Jim and his family. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 11-2pm and 4-8pm at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in honor of Jim will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery Central.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -