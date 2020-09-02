Or Copy this URL to Share

James "Skip" Brown



Louisville - 63, passed away August 29, 2020. at home surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves to cherish memories, his loving wife, Pamela Brown; 9 children; 27 grand-children, 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation;11 am-1 pm Saturday with homegoing celebration following immediately at Eastern Star Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2400 Howard St. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









