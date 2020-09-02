1/1
James "Skip" Brown
James "Skip" Brown

Louisville - 63, passed away August 29, 2020. at home surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves to cherish memories, his loving wife, Pamela Brown; 9 children; 27 grand-children, 11 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation;11 am-1 pm Saturday with homegoing celebration following immediately at Eastern Star Baptist Church Family Life Center, 2400 Howard St. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
SEP
5
Service
Eastern Star Baptist Church Family Life Center
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
