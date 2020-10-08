1/1
James C. Carman
1939 - 2020
James C. Carman

Louisville - Jim was called home to his Heavenly Father on October 6th, 2020. He was born in Custer, KY to Odie and Grace Carman in 1939. Jim met his wife Pat at church when they were 7 and 5 and got married as soon as she graduated from high school. They were married for 61 years. Jim worked for General Electric for nearly 40 years. He and Pat enjoyed traveling and their kids and grandchildren. He was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. In heaven, Jim will join his parents, daughter Cheri Sorley and grandson Taylor Rose.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are his wife Pat; daughter, Julie Denton (Barry); son, Jeff Carman (Donna); grandchildren, Thomas Rose, Jr. (Bella), Caroline Rose, Callie Denton, Jeffrey Carman, Jr., Sean Sorley and Matthew Sorley; brother, Ron Carman (Donna); nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in Jim's honor to Asbury University, Office of Development, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore, KY 40390 (www.secure.asbury.edu/giving).






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
