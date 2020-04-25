|
|
James Calvin "JC" Carter
Louisville - Mr. James "JC" Calvin Carter, age 90, of Louisville, KY returned to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He retired from LG&E after 38 years of service,he was a member and former deacon of Parkland Baptist Church. He was also a member of Willis Stewart Lodge.
Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery (Central City, KY). Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020