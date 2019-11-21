Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist Parlor
4614 Brownsboro Road
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist Chapel
4614 Brownsboro Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Juett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Calvin "Jc" Juett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Calvin "Jc" Juett Obituary
James Calvin "JC" Juett

Louisville - 86 was born in Georgetown, KY. He married the love of his life Darlene Kitchen and graduated from Georgetown College as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. JC served in the U.S. Army and received a Master's in Counseling from Eastern Kentucky University.

JC taught and coached at Atherton and Waggener High Schools, served as the Mayor of Richlawn, and was the proud owner of Louisville Billiard for thirty-two years. He was an active member of Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church and Christ Church United Methodist, and built a loving family. His communities at Kentucky schools, businesses, and churches enriched his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents Zorelda Cooke and Calvin Gillespie Juett, and sister Sue Juett.

He is survived by Darlene, his wife of sixty-three years, daughters Lauri Martin (Robert), Sheri Nilsson (Michael), grandchildren Jace and Brock Martin, Grace and Olivia Nilsson, sister-in-law Glenda Dangremond (Bob), and nephew Greg Ford (Michelle).

Services will be held Monday, November 25 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-2:00pm in the parlor, and the service will be at 2:00pm in the chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the youth ministries at Christ Church United Methodist.

Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -