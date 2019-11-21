|
|
James Calvin "JC" Juett
Louisville - 86 was born in Georgetown, KY. He married the love of his life Darlene Kitchen and graduated from Georgetown College as a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. JC served in the U.S. Army and received a Master's in Counseling from Eastern Kentucky University.
JC taught and coached at Atherton and Waggener High Schools, served as the Mayor of Richlawn, and was the proud owner of Louisville Billiard for thirty-two years. He was an active member of Harvey Brown Presbyterian Church and Christ Church United Methodist, and built a loving family. His communities at Kentucky schools, businesses, and churches enriched his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents Zorelda Cooke and Calvin Gillespie Juett, and sister Sue Juett.
He is survived by Darlene, his wife of sixty-three years, daughters Lauri Martin (Robert), Sheri Nilsson (Michael), grandchildren Jace and Brock Martin, Grace and Olivia Nilsson, sister-in-law Glenda Dangremond (Bob), and nephew Greg Ford (Michelle).
Services will be held Monday, November 25 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road. Visitation will be from 12:00pm-2:00pm in the parlor, and the service will be at 2:00pm in the chapel, followed by interment at Resthaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the youth ministries at Christ Church United Methodist.
Arrangements entrusted with Arch L. Heady & Son Westport Village
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019