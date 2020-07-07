1/1
James Carman Mudd
James Carman Mudd

Louisville - James Carmen Mudd, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 83 he died at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY.

A retired KY State Trooper, he was a member of the KY Colonels, and formerly served in the US Marine Corps. He was a native of Holy Cross, KY and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Hill Mudd; his parents, Walter Alexander Mudd and Clara Dorothy Hagan Mudd; and brothers, Joseph Paul, Robert L. and Charles W. Mudd.

He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Mudd Blackburn; two granddaughters, Breanna and Julie; a sister, Ann Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, KY or www.centerforcourageouskids.org

Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home
701 N Main St
LAWRENCEBURG, KY 40342
(502) 839-5151
