James Carman Mudd
Louisville - James Carmen Mudd, on July 5, 2020 at the age of 83 he died at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore, KY.
A retired KY State Trooper, he was a member of the KY Colonels, and formerly served in the US Marine Corps. He was a native of Holy Cross, KY and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Hill Mudd; his parents, Walter Alexander Mudd and Clara Dorothy Hagan Mudd; and brothers, Joseph Paul, Robert L. and Charles W. Mudd.
He is survived by his daughter, Jo Ann Mudd Blackburn; two granddaughters, Breanna and Julie; a sister, Ann Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center for Courageous Kids in Scottsville, KY or www.centerforcourageouskids.org
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY.