James "Fred" Carrico
Booneville - 66, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at his home in Booneville, KY.
Fred was born May 5, 1953 in Lebanon, KY, a son to Jimmie and Rebecca Carrico. He was a native of Springfield, KY, but had lived in Louisville, KY for many years before residing in Booneville. He was a graduate of Washington County High School, Class off 1971, and graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1977. While at the University of Kentucky, he was a charter founding member, and President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was also a member of the Owsley County Action Team, and the Booneville Lion's Club. Fred was a pharmacist for Walgreens Drug Stores in Louisville for over 30 years, before co-founding Booneville Discount Drugs.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Rita Habich Carrico, on June 30, 2009.
Along with his parents; Jimmie and Rebecca Carrico of Springfield, KY, he is survived by 2 sons; Matt Carrico of Booneville/Louisville, KY, and Frank (Samantha) Carrico of Louisville, KY, 1 daughter; Kathleen (Brent) Foreman of Louisville, KY, 2 brothers; Jerry (Becky) Carrico of Goodlettsville, TN, and Glen Carrico of Hendersonville, TN, 4 sisters; Ella (Mike) Elliot of Springfield, KY, Gayle (Donnie) Hamilton of Bardstown, KY, Pat (Steve) Schindler, and Sheila Carrico both of Lexington, KY, 6 grandchildren; Brad and Ryleigh Carrico, Destiny Chandler, Logan, Connor, and Ashton Foreman, numerous nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home, in Booneville, KY.
A second visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM Monday, October 7, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
His funeral service will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday at Highlands Funeral Home with burial in Cave Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Booneville Lion's Club, and/or the Owsley County Action Team. P.O. Box 749 Booneville, KY 41314, in care of Cale Turner.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019