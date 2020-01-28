|
James Childers MD
James Childers, MD, was a physician, a WWII veteran, a church deacon, and most of all, a devoted husband and father. He passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, after a short illness. He was 95.
Born in Pike County, Kentucky, Childers was one of 6 children. A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville Medical School, he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Louisville, Kentucky.
Over his career, he delivered an estimated 15,000 babies - many of them pro bono for Catholic Charities, the Baptist Board of Child Care, and the Salvation Army. He performed more than 17,000 surgeries. Childers served as Chief of OB-GYN at St. Joseph's Hospital, and was on the Hospital Executive Committee at Humana for 20 years, in addition to serving as both Chief of OB-GYN and Chief of Staff. He also headed the Insurance Review Committee of the Jefferson County, Kentucky, Medical Society for 15 years. And for 25 years, was a clinical professor at the University of Louisville Medical School.
Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Freeman Childers, Jim Childers is survived by 3 daughters and two grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Planned Parenthood, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Services will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020