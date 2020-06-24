James Clark Broughton
1924 - 2020
James Clark Broughton

Marengo - James Clark Broughton, 96, of Marengo, Indiana died on June 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 19, 1924 in Barboursville, Kentucky to the late Robert Broughton and Maggie (Messer) Broughton Jenkins.

He was a retired United States Army Command Sergeant Major having served during WWII. He was a purple heart and bronze star receipient. He was a master trooper completing 137 jumps. He was a 1942 Marengo High School graduate and a member of the National Association Uniform Services.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Vera Crecelius Broughton; son: Brian Shane Broughton; daughter: Sue Stroud; grandsons: Terry Lynn Stroud and R. Travis Leek; and a granddaughter: Chelsey E. Broughton; brothers: Homer, Jesse, Herbert Broughton, and Messer Jack Jenkins; sisters: Beatrice Krackenberger and Edith Heinz.

He is survived by his children: Regina B. Leek, James Michael Broughton (Sheila), Sharon L. Huguley, and Cynthia L. Fife (Douglas); 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 pm at the Union Chapel Cemetery, north of Milltown, Indiana on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the contributor's choice.

Brown Funeral Home in Milltown, Indiana is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 Spring St.
Milltown, IN 47145
(812) 633-4265
