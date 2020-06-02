James "Bubba" Clements Jr.
James "Bubba" Clements, Jr.

Louisville - James "Bubba" Clements, Jr, 68 passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at UofL Hospital.

Bubba is preceded in death by his parents, James L. and Helen B. Clements and a niece, Stephanie Browning.Survivors include four sisters and one brother. Janice Parker; Pat Clements (Sue); Cindy Browning (Smitty); Bernadette "Bea" Metts (Bruce); Martha Johnson (Paul) and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1pm in the Chapel at Ratterman Funeral Home followed by burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is Monday from 10am - 1pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218.

Memories and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
JUN
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

