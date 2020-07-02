1/1
James Clyde Hall
1935 - 2020
James Clyde Hall

Louisville - James (Clyde) Hall, age 84, an admirable father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Louisville, Kentucky on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Clyde's visitation will be on July 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Bosse Funeral Home in Louisville, KY, with a memorial service following directly after from 7-8 pm. A graveside service will be held in Cloverport, KY at Calvary Cemetery on July 11, 2020 at 11 am CST. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Kidney Foundation of Kentucky, an organization that was very dear to Clyde's heart. To read more about Clyde's life and legacy, please visit the Bosse Funeral Home website.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
JUL
3
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
July 2, 2020
Folks, you have lost a really great guy and we (the Powers family) have lost a really great neighbor. (I could tell you some stories about him and my brothers!) You all will be in my prayers. Special prayers for DeDe. Sr. Rose Jean Powers, OSU
Rose Jean Powers
Neighbor
June 30, 2020
Lisa,
I am so sad to hear of your Dads passing. The one time I met him, he had such an impact. I remember his kindness, and loving spirit. There are so few like him. I know how much you loved him and anyone who ever met him would understand why. He was such a beautiful soul that the world and you were blessed with. I will be praying for peace and comfort for you in the days ahead. So very sorry for your loss.
Love
Cheryl Sizemore
Cheryl Sizemore
June 30, 2020
Lisa Im so sorry. I know how close you are with your father. Keeping you in my prayers.
Karen Mattingly
Friend
June 30, 2020
I will always remember his sweet smile and polite manner. Lisa, John, De De and Gina, continued prayers for you..
June 30, 2020
So sorry. Clyde was a good friend at FFHS. A good and kind man.
Randy Chancellor
June 30, 2020
To Lisa and Family: what a sweet and gentle man your Dad was on this earth. We send our love to you, David, and your family.
Tim and Beth Nash
Family
June 29, 2020
Johnny, Helen, Anna & all of the family....we are so sorry for your loss. Hugs & prayers! Susan, Elle & Kurt Basham
Susan Basham
Friend
June 29, 2020
Clyde was a loving, gentle man- one of the best Ive ever known- and was an amazing Dad and Grandad ! I am better for having known and loved him.
Tamara Grether
June 29, 2020
What a remarkable life he must have lived and what a amazing Daughter you are to him, Im sure your love gave him so much comfort and joy. Hold him in your heart forever. Im so sorry for your loss and Im here if you need anything, Love always
Malissa Jeffries
Friend
June 29, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your dad and gdad, Lisa, Johnny, Allie, and Anna. Aunt Wanda
Wanda Huser
Family
June 29, 2020
I offer my condolences to my dear friends who will be missing Clydes earthly presence in the days ands months to come. I offer cheers to a man who obviously lived a life worth living! He served his God, his country and his family. He grew kind and loving children who carry on a legacy of being good people. Rest in Heavenly Peace Clyde, your work here is done!
Fondly,
Karrie Hough
Karrie Hough
Friend
