Lisa,

I am so sad to hear of your Dads passing. The one time I met him, he had such an impact. I remember his kindness, and loving spirit. There are so few like him. I know how much you loved him and anyone who ever met him would understand why. He was such a beautiful soul that the world and you were blessed with. I will be praying for peace and comfort for you in the days ahead. So very sorry for your loss.

Love

Cheryl Sizemore

