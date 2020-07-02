James Clyde Hall
Louisville - James (Clyde) Hall, age 84, an admirable father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Louisville, Kentucky on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Clyde's visitation will be on July 3, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Bosse Funeral Home in Louisville, KY, with a memorial service following directly after from 7-8 pm. A graveside service will be held in Cloverport, KY at Calvary Cemetery on July 11, 2020 at 11 am CST. Family and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Kidney Foundation
of Kentucky, an organization that was very dear to Clyde's heart. To read more about Clyde's life and legacy, please visit the Bosse Funeral Home website.