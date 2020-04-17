|
James Cody Nalley
Bullitt Co - James Cody Nalley, 33, of Bullitt Co., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, due to heart failure. He worked at GE Appliance Park and served and fought in the United States Air Force. He was a strong courageous, loving and kind person, as well as a loving father and loyal friend. His greatest joy was raising his daughter and his contagious laugh will never leave us. Cody was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Ashley; and cousin (who was more like a brother), Blaine King. He is survived by his daughter, Emma Nalley; father, Danny Nalley and step-mother Anne; mother, Diane Werkmeister and step-father Skip; grandparents, Harold and Elizabeth Nalley; grandmother, Rosalee Ashley; cousins and many other family members and friends. Services will be held at Bethany Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Cody's daughter's education via Danny Nalley.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020