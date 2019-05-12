|
James Collins
Crestwood - James A. Collins, 84, of Crestwood, passed away May 10th, 2019. He was born May 24th, 1934 in Lynch, Kentucky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and George Collins; brothers, William Thomas Collins (Martha), Benny Ray Collins (Lois); and sister, Wilma Jean Collins. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ann Collins; brothers, Cecil E Collins (Sharon) and Carl D. Collins (Sheri); 4 step sons, Jim, Brian, Eric, and Todd Stephens; several nephews and nieces and loving friends. The family would like to send a special thanks to all staff and doctors at River's Edge Nursing and Rehab Facility. At his request all contributions may be given to the Crusade for children. A graveside service is to be held at Monhollen Cemetery, Corbin, Kentucky; Monday, 2:15 pm. Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood entrusted with services. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019