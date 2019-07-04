Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
James "Jim" Conder

James "Jim" Conder Obituary
James "Jim" Conder

Louisville - James "Jim" Conder, 76, of Louisville, KY passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Louisville, KY. Survivors include His wife, Margie G. Chism Conder; one daughter, Wendy Conder of Louisville, KY; one granddaughter, Paulina Conder; two siblings, Joe Conder, JoAnn Young. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mr. Conder will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Burial will follow in the Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
