James "Jimmy" Cruise
Mount Washington - 81 passed away at Baptist East Hospital Saturday, June 6, 2020 with his family by his side.
Jimmy was well known throughout the community and loved by so many. Jimmy was one of the founders of the Bullitt County Youth Football League. His legacy lives through the positive impact football had on so many Bullitt County Youth. Horse racing was a great passion and he was named leading UDRS County Fair Standard-bred Trainer in 2001. He loved following the Kentucky Wildcats, singing "family tradition", gathering his many friends at his famous Jim's Pig Roasts, time with his beloved Pat, his children, his grandchildren, and great times with his cousins. Jimmy spoke of fond memories of his mother and father and was a Baptist by faith.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife Patricia "Pat" Cruise; his parents Patrick and Christine Cruise; his sister Patty Ann Cruise Bremm; along with step children April, Cathy and Rusty Zabel.
Jimmy is survived by his children Timothy Spencer Cruise (Connie) of Mount Washington, James Michael Cruise of Hillview and Christy Cruise Rogers (Mark) of Mount Washington; his step children Ricky Zabel (Jodi) of Mount Washington and Billy Zabel (Denise) of Jeffersontown ; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; his nephew Pat McGruder; and many cousins, family members and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 11 from 2-8 p.m. and Friday, June 12 from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with a joint Funeral Service for Jimmy and Pat at 11:00 a.m. at Maraman Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Carl Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Junction Cemetery.
A celebration of life will follow at the home of Christy and Mark Rogers at 1853 Flatlick Road following the funeral.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.