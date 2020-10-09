James D. BoggessLouisville - James D. Boggess, 87, of Louisville passed away peacefully at his residence on October 6, 2020 with his family by his side. A native of Louisville, he was born December 27, 1932 to the late John Wesley and Mary Helen Langford Boggess. James came from humble beginnings growing up in the Appalachian Region with his grandfather until age nine. His grandfather, the long-time sheriff in the area, was a big influence in his life and James was very appreciative of the lessons he learned during this time. He later spent time with his father at the Fort Knox Army base and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War Era.James was a Summa Cum Laude Graduate of the University of Louisville where he obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He was the owner of Wm. B. Tabler Co., Inc. for over 45 years, which provided technical marketing and chemical distribution services to many industries. He was President of the Material Marketing Association and in 42 years of membership, he never missed a meeting. James was also a proud supporter of the NRA and a staunch supporter of the Republican Party. James was an avid University of Kentucky basketball fan and attended many of the games.James was a man of faith. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church for 18 years. He was also a family man. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara Cox Boggess, for 40 years. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a friend to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild.James is survived by his wife, Barbara Cox Boggess; his son, Eric Dargan Boggess; his daughter, Carla Wesley Boggess; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.Funeral Services for James will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Monday, October 12, at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of James to Norton Children's Hospital or to Rex Robley VA Hospital.