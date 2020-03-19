|
James D. Hatfield
Louisville - James D. Hatfield, 81 passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was an Army Veteran, a retired Genera Electric employee and a member of Sts.
Simon & Jude Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his son Greg.
Survivors include his wife the former Saundra Neuling, sons Gary Hatfield, Todd Hatfield (Tonya), daughters Tanya Brunner (Mark), Vickie Love (Pat), brother Terry Hatfield, 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Private Burial. The family will have a memorial at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020