Rev. James D. Hightower



Rev. James D. Hightower, former resident of Louisville, KY, died in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 27, 2020 at the age of 85.



Services will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Watson Memorial Baptist Church, at 7217 Nachand Lane, Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation from 1 1 am 1 pm. Services will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery at 4623 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY.



Born in Warren, Ohio on December 22, 1934, Rev. James D. Hightower served 22 years, and achieved the rank of master sergeant in the U.S. Army, serving his country as a Gunnery Commander during one tour in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Upon his retirement, he then worked 20 years as a Process Control Engineer for General Electric.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Hightower; his parents, Crofford and Molishia Hightower; four sisters, Ella Mae Redd, Virginia Glover, Ruth Warfield and Emma Lou Redd; and two brothers, Eugene "Sam" Hightower and Oscar Hightower.



He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Hightower (Warren "Tracy" White) of Columbus, OH; son, Roderick Hightower (Pamela) of Louisville, KY; grandsons



Jerry Brewer (Karen) of Seattle, WA; Kyle Hightower (Satta) of Boston, MA; and



Cameron Baker of Columbus, OH; three great-grandchildren (Miles, Austin and



Davin); sister-in-law Kay Warfield of Warren, OH; brother-in-law Paul Warfield (Beverly) of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; sister-in-law Cheryl Warfield of New York, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A.D. & Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W Chestnut st, Louisville, KY 40203, is in charge of arrangements.









