|
|
James D. Moore (Dwight)
Louisville - James D. Moore (Dwight) 69, passed away on March 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer. His visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7 from 1-5 with a memorial at 5pm at the Advantage Funeral Home in Valley Station. He loved his family with all his heart. He also loved fishing, hunting and hot rods, which he kept until a few years ago. He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Dwayne, and brother Gary. His beautiful life will be forever cherished by his wife, Louise (McNeil) Moore, daughters Tara "Moore" Shunarra (George), Nikki Moore, his most precious grandchildren - Caley, Destiny, Nevaeh, Bella and Sami. His sister Reda Yoeman, brothers Glynn, Bobby and Clyde, many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019