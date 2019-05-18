Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
James David Nalley Obituary
James David Nalley

Louisville - Mr. James David Nalley, age 75, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Mr. Nalley retired from General Electric Company after 30 years of service. He served in the United States Army and received the Purple Heart.

His brothers, Fred and Donald Nalley preceded him in death.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 40 years, Carolyn J. Nalley; children, Pam Gaddie (Michael), Tricia Blair (Jason) and Hank Nalley (Brenda); grandchildren, Ryan Michael, Jacob, his favorite granddaughter, Jalynn, Steven and Hunter; siblings, Andy Nalley, Harold Nalley, Zelma Dye, Darlene Jacoby and Albert Nalley; several nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 9:30 am on Monday, May 20, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with military honors and burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 18, 2019
