James David Taylor
James David Taylor

Louisville - Entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16th at his residence.

He was a retired tech sergeant with the US Air Force and had attended the Mosaic UMC.

Mr. Taylor was preceded in rest by his wife, Geraldine; and a son, Michael William Taylor.

He is survived by his son, David Taylor (Kimberly); a grandson, Joshua Taylor; a sister, Mabel Vaughn; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Taylor; and a sister-in-law, Marty Lacks.

His funeral will be on Monday at 12 noon at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home with entombment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
