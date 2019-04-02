Services
Barlow Funeral Home
2675 E. John Rowan Blvd.
Bardstown, KY 40004
502-348-2844
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
Bardstown - James Donald "Donnie" Russell, 77, of Bardstown, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019 at Signature Healthcare at Colonial Rehab and Wellness Center. He was born September 29, 1941 in Lebanon, a self-employed truck driver in the air freight industry, an avid U of L fan, member of Elk Lodge and Moose Lodge, and of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Mary Helen Russell; three brothers, Bernard, Herbert, and Tommy Russell; and three sisters, Karen Jean Russell, Diane Mattingly, and Linda Hayes.

He is survived by his daughter, Lori (Stuart) Thomas of Bardstown; three sons, Kerry Russell of Lebanon, Kevin (Sandy) Russell of Bardstown, and Kris (Missy) Russell of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Amanda Cox, Michael and Christopher Thomas, Ally, Lizzy, and Topher Russell; three great-grandchildren, Kavan and Olivia Cox, and Oakley Thomas; brother, Carl (Theresa) Russell of Bardstown; three sisters, Sandy (Rafe) Spalding, and Janice (Andy) Gribbins both of Lebanon, and Patty (Billie) Edelen of Loretto; and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, with burial in St. Charles Cemetery. Rev. David Naylor will officiate. Visitation will be 3 - 8 pm Wednesday April 3 and 9 - 10 am Thursday April 4 at Barlow Funeral Home. A prayer service will be held 8 pm Wednesday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019
