James Douglas "Doug" Marchal, Jr.
Louisville - Marchal Jr., James Douglas "Doug", 56 of Louisville passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Laura Marchal, grandparents Mary & John McAdam and Ann & Cecil Marchal.
He is survived by his parents James Sr. and JoAn Marchal; sister Becky Haysley (Ken); brother, David Marchal (Maria); daughter, Anne Marie (Matthew); sons, Michael (Arelis), Jack and Cooper; niece, Lindsay; nephews, Patrick, Andrew, Henry; and the mother to his children Anne Marchal.
Doug's greatest joys in life were his family, friends and the Louisville Cardinals. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He was generous to all with a special love for those with special needs.
The family wishes to thank Doug's coworkers at UPS for their care, attention and friendship, as well as the staff of Norton Audubon Hospital for their compassionate care.
His funeral mass will be 10:00am Wednesday, March 27 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3345 Lexington Rd. with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00pm Tuesday at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd. "In St. Matthews".
Memorial Contributions in his name may go to Cedar Lake Lodge or to a .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019